Abby Falcone (Milligan): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior outside hitter on the volleyball team. She had four kills and three digs in the team’s season-opening loss to Kentucky Christian. Then, she had three kills in the Buffaloes’ 3-1 win at Columbia (S.C.) on Sept. 19.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Abby Falcone
