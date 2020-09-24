Abby Falcone head shot

Abby Falcone

Abby Falcone (Milligan): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior outside hitter on the volleyball team. She had four kills and three digs in the team’s season-opening loss to Kentucky Christian. Then, she had three kills in the Buffaloes’ 3-1 win at Columbia (S.C.) on Sept. 19.

