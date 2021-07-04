Adam Spalding head shot

Adam Spalding 

Adam Spalding (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman season on the baseball team. In seven appearances (all in relief) on the mound, the right-handed pitcher was 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP. In 8 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out five. Opponents hit just .226 against him. 

