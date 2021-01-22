Adonis Boyd head shot

Adonis Boyd

Adonis Boyd (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the wrestling team. Boyd picked up his first collegiate victory, winning by forfeit at 125 pounds, in the Knights’ 27-16 loss to Davidson on Sunday. Bellarmine will host The Citadel at noon Sunday and Presbyterian College at 2 p.m. Sunday at Knights Hall.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you