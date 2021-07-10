Adonis Boyd (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his freshman year on the wrestling team. Boyd picked up two wins on the season, wrestling three matches at 125 pounds and another at 133. He posted a 14-4 major decision over Presbyterian’s Vladimir Gorrin on Jan. 24.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Adonis Boyd
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
James Meeks, 83, of Davenport, Florida passed away May 16, 2021 at Palm Garden of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida. He was born on March 26, 1938 in New Albany, Indiana to Benjamin and Martha (Eckerty) Meeks. James is survived by his daughters, Cara Hall, Michele Meeks, Monica Meeks; gran…
Online Poll
Should infrastructure spending expand city bus systems and rapid transit, or focus more on highways and bridges?
Bipartisan legislation on infrastructure could land on the Senate floor as early as the week of July 19. That follows the July 1 House approval of $715 billion for updates to roads, bridges, electric vehicle charging stations, rail and more. Congress hopes to have a bill on President Biden's desk in September.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Boomtown Creamery opens in downtown New Albany
- Mother-daughter team opens Cabaret on Spring in Jeffersonville
- Denton Floyd to build 200-unit, mixed-use space in South Clarksville
- McLaughlin replaces late husband on New Albany City Council
- Silver Creek prepares for $55 million in renovations across district
- Commissioners approve firing director of Floyd County Community Corrections
- Sego brings balance and brilliance to Brooklyn and the Butcher's bar
- Floyds Knobs captures Major Little League district softball title
- Independence Day celebrations draw record crowds in Southern Indiana
- Jeffersonville arts district introduces arts market, public garden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.