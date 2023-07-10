Ahmya Baker (Bellarmine): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her sophomore year on the track & field team. During the indoor season, the sprinter and jumper placed 14th in the 60-meter dash and 15th in the long jump at the Bellarmine Open. During the outdoor season, she took 13th in the long jump and placed 18th in the 100 at the ASUN Championships. A standout in the classroom too, Baker was chosen to the ASUN Honor Roll during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ahmya Baker
