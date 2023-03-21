Alana Striverson (Evansville): The Silver Creek graduate recently completed her sophomore season on the women’s basketball team. The 5-10 guard announced on her Twitter page Monday night that she is transferring to the University of Evansville to reunite with her younger sister Kynidi. “So excited to spend the next two years being an Ace with @UEAthletics_WBB! You know what that means #DynamicDuo,” she wrote. Striverson averaged 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 26.5 minutes per game while shooting 30 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free throw line for the Lions (2-24), who let go of their coach earlier this month. She’ll join an Evansville team that is coming off of an 11-19 campaign.
