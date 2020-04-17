Alayasia Douglas

New Albany graduate Alayasia Douglas is coming off a solid freshman season at Lincoln Trail Community College in Robinson, Ill.

 News and Tribune file photo

Alayasia Douglas (Lincoln Trail): The New Albany graduate, a 5-foot-7 freshman guard on the women’s basketball team averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game for the Lady Statesmen, who went 17-10 this past season.

