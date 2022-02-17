AlayasiaDouglas head shot

Alayasia Douglas

Alayasia Douglas (Lincoln Trail): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-7 guard had 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Statesmen’s 62-52 win at Olney Central College on Monday night. She was 8 for 22 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 7 for 11 from the free throw line in 40 minutes of action. So far this season, Douglas is averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game Lincoln Trail (8-14, 4-8) will host John A. Logan College on Saturday afternoon.

