Alayasia Douglas (Lincoln Trail): The New Albany graduate is a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. In 17 games, including 10 of which she started, Douglas averaged 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and 22.9 minutes.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alayasia Douglas
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Ronda G. Denny, 68, of Georgetown, Indiana passed away April 2, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd. She was born on July 22, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late James Cecil and Joyce Maxine Troutman. She was retired from Verizon and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family…
Online Poll
Will you wear a face mask when it becomes advisory, but not mandatory, in Indiana?
Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that beginning April 6, Hoosiers will no longer be required to wear a face mask when in public. The COVID-19 safety measure will still be advised, though, and local health officials can enact stricter guidelines.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lovings-Watts hoping to hear from Woodson
- Northwest Ordinance in New Albany seeking to fill over 100 job openings
- Former Wedgewood nurse charged with practicing medicine without license
- German-style beer hall planned for downtown Jeffersonville
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jacobi, Kaufman-Renn are twice-in-a-lifetime players
- 'A FIERCE ADVOCATE:' Longtime attorney remembered for his contributions
- BEAM COLUMN: Manager Rouster chases championship with Silver Creek team
- Affinity to open HQ, manufacturing and distribution center in River Ridge
- Indiana Supreme Court to hear West Clark teacher's union case
- New Albany administration wants 'detailed study' of dam removal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.