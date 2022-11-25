Alayna_Lacy_head shot

Alayna Lacy

Alayna Lacy (Delaware State): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the volleyball team. The setter has compiled 401 assists, 144 digs, 36 points, 23 service aces, 12 kills and two block assists so far this season for the Hornets, who won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Sunday to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. In Delaware State’s 3-1 win over Coppin State in the final, Lacy recorded 16 assists and seven digs. The Hornets (24-6) will find out who they play next this Sunday, when the NCAA releases the brackets for its field of 64.

Tags

Trending Video