Alayna Lacy (Delaware State): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore setter on the volleyball team. Lacy has played in all of the Hornets’ 11 matches so far. She tops the team in assists (178) and is tied for third in service aces (12). She has also compiled 55 digs, 14 points and two kills. Delaware State (10-1), which has won six straight, is scheduled to visit Binghamton at 6 p.m. Friday before hosting the Bearcats at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alayna Lacy
