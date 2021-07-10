Alayna_Lacy head shot

Alayna Lacy

Alayna Lacy (Delaware State): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising sophomore on the volleyball team. The setter appeared in all 15 of the Hornets’ matches this season. She finished second on the squad in assists (204) and fifth in digs (84). Lacy tallied 21 assists and 12 digs (her first career double-double) against Coppin State on March 18. Then, she recorded 30 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Morgan State on March 25. Lacy also finished with 23.5 points, 19 service aces, three kills and three block assists. She is majoring in pre-veterinary medicine.

