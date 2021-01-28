Alayna Lacy (Delaware State): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman setter on the women’s volleyball team. Lacy made her college debut in the Hornets’ season-opening, five-set loss at Old Dominion last Saturday. Lacy tallied one service ace, two digs and one point in four sets of action. Delaware State hosts George Washington in its home-opener Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alayna Lacy
