Alex Lozado

Alex Lozado (Gulf Coast State College): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore pitcher-infielder on the baseball team, hit .358 with five doubles and 10 RBIs while scoring 12 runs in 24 games. On the mound the right-hander went 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA in eight starts. In 41 1/3 innings pitched, Lozado allowed 12 earned runs on 36 hits while striking out 42.

