Alex Lozado (South Florida): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his redshirt sophomore season on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made five appearances on the mound for the Bulls, who advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals. In 5 2/3 innings pitched he allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two. He finished with a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

