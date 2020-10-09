Alexis Bassett head shot

Alexis Bassett

Alexis Bassett (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior middle blocker on the volleyball team. She had eight kills, six digs and a service ace in the team’s 3-0 loss at preseason River States Conference favorite IU Kokomo on Oct. 3. Through the team’s first five matches, she has recorded 34 kills, nine aces, 21 digs and a team-best 10 total blocks.

Tags

Recommended for you