Alexis Bassett (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior middle blocker on the volleyball team. She had eight kills, six digs and a service ace in the team’s 3-0 loss at preseason River States Conference favorite IU Kokomo on Oct. 3. Through the team’s first five matches, she has recorded 34 kills, nine aces, 21 digs and a team-best 10 total blocks.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alexis Bassett
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
