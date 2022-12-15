Alexis_Gibson head shot

Alexis Gibson

 DAN OETTING

Alexis Gibson (Earlham): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-10 forward was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday. Gibson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and five assists off the bench in Earlham’s 79-70 loss to visiting Anderson last Saturday. She was 6 for 16 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the free throw line while also committing six turnovers in 28 minutes of action. It was the second straight double-double for Gibson, who had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-58 loss to Manchester the previous Saturday. Earlham (1-7, 0-2) will visit Wilmington (Ohio) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video