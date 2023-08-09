Alexis McCullough (Grand Valley State): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her redshirt junior season on the softball team. The Indiana State transfer batted .227 with three RBIs while scoring 11 runs for the Lakers. She appeared in 21 games and made five starts for Grand Valley State, which went 48-8 and lost to North Georgia in the national championship series of the College World Series.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alexis McCullough
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans revealed for Clarksville Roosters to rebuild
- Arni's moving Floyds Knobs location
- Tyson Foods to close Corydon plant
- GOLF: Henryville man shoots his age
- POLICE: Wife shoots, kills Salem man who was attacking her husband
- THANK A FARMER: As Greenville farmer retires, a new future emerges
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Silver Creek relishing its new field, stadium
- David Hutson joins Lorch Naville Ward
- Sherman Minton Bridge won't reopen ahead of Monday morning rush hour
- New Albany strip club owner accepts plea deal
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.