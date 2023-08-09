McCullough__Alexis_head shot

Alexis McCullough (Grand Valley State): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her redshirt junior season on the softball team. The Indiana State transfer batted .227 with three RBIs while scoring 11 runs for the Lakers. She appeared in 21 games and made five starts for Grand Valley State, which went 48-8 and lost to North Georgia in the national championship series of the College World Series. 

