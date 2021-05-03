Alexis Smith (Lindsey Wilson): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter on the volleyball team. The season came to an end for Smith and the Blue Raiders on Tuesday in the NAIA Pool Play round of the tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Marian swept Lindsey Wilson 3-0 in its first match Tuesday before No. 10 Concordia (Neb.) outlasted the Raiders 3-2 that evening. Smith finished the season with team-highs points (336), kills (312) and kills per set (3.4). She also had 43 total blocks, including 38 solos, to go along with 65 digs and six assists for the Blue Raiders, who finished 22-5.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alexis Smith
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in March, 2021
Patricia Ann "Pat" (Lausman) Oltman, 81, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Pat was a member of Eastside Christian Church and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a true homemaker who had a skilled hand at gardening, sewing, cooking,…
Online Poll
How would you grade President Joe Biden's performance in his first 100 days in office?
Joe Biden faced big challenges when assuming the presidency in January, among them a surging pandemic, a sharply divided Congress and nation, and an immigration crisis. Since taking office, Biden has proven to be a big-spender — he signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and is proposing a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education. He's also re-engaged climate change and announced an end to our 20-year war in Afghanistan.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler leads Kentucky to national title
- Home for fathers in recovery opens this weekend in Clarksville
- Reports detail history of issues at New Albany nursing homes
- New Albany's Rondale Moore goes in 2nd round of NFL Draft
- HORSE RACING: Hot Rod Charlie took interesting road to the Kentucky Derby
- New Albany police searching for bank robbery suspect
- Moore vetoes Jeffersonville sewer ordinance, says council measure won't raise enough funds
- Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville handling cargo for $600 million expansion project at Southern Indiana cement plant
- AUTO RACING: Glotzbach passes away
- Three more Prosser Career Education Center programs garner SEALs status
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.