Alexis Smith (Lindsey Wilson): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter on the volleyball team. The season came to an end for Smith and the Blue Raiders on Tuesday in the NAIA Pool Play round of the tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Marian swept Lindsey Wilson 3-0 in its first match Tuesday before No. 10 Concordia (Neb.) outlasted the Raiders 3-2 that evening. Smith finished the season with team-highs points (336), kills (312) and kills per set (3.4). She also had 43 total blocks, including 38 solos, to go along with 65 digs and six assists for the Blue Raiders, who finished 22-5. 

