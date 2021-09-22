Ali Hornung head shot freshman year

Ali Hornung

Ali Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Hornung had five digs and two service aces off the bench in the Boilermakers’ 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Jacksonville State, and fellow former Pioneer Lexie Libs, on Friday in their first match of the Stacey Clark Classic. That night, she tallied five digs and one assist in Purdue’s sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne. So far this season, Hornung has 13 digs, two aces, two points and one assist for the Boilermakers (8-1), who host Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday in their Big Ten opener before visiting Indiana on Sunday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you