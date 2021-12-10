Ali Hornung head shot freshman year

Ali Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-10 defensive specialist/outside hitter recorded one service ace while seeing action in all five sets of the sixth-seeded Boilermakers’ come-from-behind 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16 triumph over BYU in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hornung and Purdue (26-6) will face the third-seeded, and host, Panthers (29-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Pittsburgh Regional final.

