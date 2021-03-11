Alli Stumler (Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. On Monday, Stumler was named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. She recorded 5.67 kills per set in the Wildcats’ sweep over LSU over the weekend. Stumler had 19 kills on 34 swings with only one error Friday. On Sunday, she notched her team-leading sixth double-double of the season with 15 kills and 10 digs. It’s the second time this season Stumler has earned the honor. The Wildcats (14-0) host Mississippi at 7 p.m. Friday night and 5 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Alli Stumler
