Alli Stumler head shot

Alli Stumler

Alli Stumler (Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior outside hitter on the volleyball team. Through four matches, Stumler tops the Wildcats in points (72.5) and service aces (five), while tying for first in kills (65). She also ranks third in digs (39) and fifth in total blocks (five). Kentucky, which is ranked third in nation, will be back in action this weekend when the Wildcats host Auburn at 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

