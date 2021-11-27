Alli Stumler senior head shot

Alli Stumler

Alli Stumler (Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a senior outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Friday, Stumler and the Wildcats clinched their fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference title with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of visiting Florida at Memorial Coliseum. She finished with a match-best 18 kills while also recording six digs and one block assist for UK. So far this season, Stumler has 347 kills, 393.5 points, 219 digs, 44 total blocks, 23 service aces and 13 assists. Stumler and the defending national champion Wildcats (23-4) close out their regular season when they host Florida at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

