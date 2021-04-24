Alli Stumler head shot

Alli Stumler

Alli Stumler (Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior outside hitter on the volleyball team. Stumler had 13 kills, 13 digs, one assist and one solo block in the second-seeded Wildcats’ 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over sixth-seeded Washington in a national semifinal Thursday night in Omaha, Neb. So far this season, she tops the team in points (373), points per set (4.72), kills (338) and kills per set (4.28). She’s also second on the squad in digs (194) and digs per set (2.46). {span}Additionally, Stumler also has 31 total blocks, 18 service aces and 17 assists. Kentucky (23-1) will face fourth-seeded Texas (27-1) at 8 p.m. tonight (ESPN2) in the national championship match.

