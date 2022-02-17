Ally Willis head shot

Ally Willis

Ally Willis (Olney Central College): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-5 guard had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Knights’ 62-52 loss to Lincoln Trail on Monday night. She was 6 for 16 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line. So far this season, Willis is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent from the free throw line. Olney Central (5-17, 1-11), which visited Rend Lake College on Wednesday night, is scheduled to visit Vincennes on Saturday.

Tags

Trending Video