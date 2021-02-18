Ally Willis (Olney Central): The New Albany graduate is a 5-6 sophomore guard on the women’s basketball team. So far this season she’s averaging a team-high 11.4 points per game, despite coming off the bench in six of eight contests thus far, while shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the free throw line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Ally Willis
