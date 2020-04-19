Ally Willis head shot

Ally Willis

Ally Willis (Olney Central): The New Albany graduate, a 5-6 guard on the women’s basketball team, averaged 9.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game for the Blue Knights. She shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.4 percent from the free throw line.

