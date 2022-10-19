Alyssa Wright sr head shot

Alyssa Wright 

Alyssa Wright (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior on the women’s soccer team. The defender has one assist and one point while starting 12 of 14 matches so far this season for the Screaming Eagles. She has recorded five shots, including one on-goal, while logging 662 minutes of action. USI (4-6-4, 0-4-2) will next visit Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Thursday evening before closing the regular season against Eastern Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday.

