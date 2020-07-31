Alyssa Wright head shot

Alyssa Wright 

Alyssa Wright (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore defender on the women’s soccer team. Last season, she played in 17 games and recorded three shots, including one on goal. After the season she was named to the Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team. Wright will be back in action for the Screaming Eagles in the spring after the GLVC announced Monday that it was postponing its football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the second semester.

