LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Amanda McKinney (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the women's track & field team, competed in the shot put, hammer, discus and weight throws for the Grizzlies. McKinney, who majored in biology and minored in chemistry, plans to attend nursing school to become a nurse practitioner. She ranks in the program's Top 10 in the indoor weight throw and outdoor hammer throw. McKinney set new personal-bests in the shot put and hammer throw at the 2019 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.
"I want to thank first my family. Without their constant support and love I would not have gotten to where I am today. They kept me grounded. Thank you to my mom [Kristina] for always sending me encouraging words. Thank you to my dad [James] for lifting with me and always giving me pep talks before a meet, even if all he said was 'full send!!' McKinney said in a senior spotlight on the Franklin athletics website. "I want to thank all my teammates. Without you guys, I would not have stayed sane during every meet and practice. Thank you Hunter [Fields] for constantly pushing me in the ring and in the weight room; I would not have gotten my PRs without. Thank you to all my coaches, former and present. Coach [Demetrius] Bailey, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this team. I am forever grateful for the opportunity that you gave me. [Assistant coach] Logan [Hale], thank you for your patience and constantly learning and teaching us; "All 'Hale' Coach Hale!" Coach Bell, thank you for showing me shot put and making me so mad some days that I threw out bombs; I needed that. And yes , I grew to love that dang thing. Coach Brad, thank you for being the coach I needed my freshman year. You became not only my mentor, but also my friend. And I can't forget about Nathan. You got on my nerves 99 percent of the time, but you know your stuff and you helped me tremendously in hammer, and I am forever grateful, even if you did leave us for Bluffton. Lastly, I want to thank God. I would not have gotten this far if it wasn't for the Man himself. Thank you Franklin College for all the memories. I get to carry them with me forever. "
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.