Andrew Clements (Mount St. Joseph): The New Albany graduate recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. The first baseman batted .231 with seven doubles, 13 RBIs and scored 12 runs while starting 24 of 27 games for the Lions. He had a season-high three hits and four RBIs in a 10-2 win at Defiance on April 30. 

