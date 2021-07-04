Andrew Snider (Morehead State): The Charlestown graduate recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher didn't see any game action this past season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Andrew Snider
