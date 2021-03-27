Anna_Graves head shot

Anna Graves

Anna Graves (Grace): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. During the 2020 portion of the schedule, Graves boasted a 21-4 overall record (11-1 in doubles and 10-3 in singles). In her most-recent match she posted a 7-6 victory at No. 2 doubles in the Lancers’ 4-3 win at Holy Cross on Feb. 21.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you