Anna Littlefield (IU Southeast): The graduate of Louisville’s DuPont Manual is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. On Monday, Littlefield was named the RSC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. She went 6-0 — 3-0 in singles, 3-0 in doubles — last week while helping the Grenadiers to a trio of victories. IUS travels to Midway (Ky.) on Thursday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Anna Littlefield
