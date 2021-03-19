Anna Perkins (Franklin): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the women’s swim team. Recently Perkins helped the Grizzlies to their fourth straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship. She finished second in the 200-yard butterfly and 400 individual medley as well as fourth in the 200 IM at the Vigo County Aquatics Complex in Terre Haute.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Anna Perkins
