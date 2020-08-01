Anna_Perkins head shot

Anna Perkins

Anna Perkins (Franklin): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising junior on the women’s swimming & diving team. She capped off her sophomore season with a strong performance in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Perkins won the 200-yard butterfly while finishing fourth in the 400 individual medley and sixth in the 200 IM to help the Grizzlies to the their third straight league title.

