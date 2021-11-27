Anna_Purichia_freshman head_shot

Anna Purichia (Eastern Kentucky): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-10 outside hitter was selected to the Atlantic Sun’s All-Freshmen team on Nov. 11. Purichia ranked third on the team in points (295), kills (261), block assists (40) and total blocks (44) while starting all 31 matches for the Colonels. She also collected 118 digs, 10 service aces and six assists for EKU, which finished 10-21.

