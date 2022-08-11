Anna Purichia (Eastern Kentucky): The Providence graduate is entering her sophomore year on the volleyball team. The outside hitter has been nominated for the fan-voted ASUN Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year. You can vote for Purichia by heading to the ASUN Volleyball Facebook page and liking her photo. Voting ends at noon today. Last season Purichia ranked third on the team in points (295), kills (261), block assists (40) and total blocks (44) while starting all 31 matches for the Colonels. She also collected 118 digs, 10 service aces and six assists en route to earning ASUN All-Freshman honors.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Anna Purichia
