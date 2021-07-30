Aric Lyons_head shot

Aric Lyons

Aric Lyons (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Henryville native and Louisville St. Xavier graduate recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. The outfielder/pitcher appeared in two games for the Panthers this past season. He went 0-for-1 in one appearance as a pinch-hitter and 0-1 in one start on the mound. On May 8 against Tiffin, Lyons allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking one in 1/3 of an inning.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you