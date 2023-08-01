Ashton Ochsner head shot

Ashton Ochsner 

Ashton Ochsner (Ohio Northern): The Floyd Central graduate is preparing for his junior year on the men’s soccer team. Last season, the midfielder scored his first collegiate goal — a game-winner — in the Polar Bears’ 2-1 win over Wilmington. He started six of 18 matches for Ohio Northern. The Polar Bears are scheduled to open their season Sept. 1 against Kenyon.

Tags

Trending Video