Audrey Eurton

Audrey Eurton (Eastern Kentucky): The New Washington graduate is a freshman setter on the women’s volleyball team. In her first college match, Eurton tallied a match-high 46 assists to go along with 12 digs, six kills, one block assist and 6.5 points in the Colonels’ 3-1 loss to visiting UT Martin on Feb. 7. The next day, she dished out a match-best 63 assists to go along with nine kills, two service aces, three block assists, 16 digs and 12.5 points in EKU’s 3-2 triumph over the Skyhawks. Thanks to those performances Eurton, through last Wednesday, ranked fourth nationally in assists per set (12.11).

