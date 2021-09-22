Austin Hughes head shot

Austin Hughes

Austin Hughes (Wabash): The Providence graduate is a junior midfielder on the men’s soccer team. Monday, Hughes was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. Hughes tallied two goals and dished out three assists in three matches for the Little Giants last week. He notched an assist in Wabash’s 5-0 win over Anderson University last Tuesday. Saturday, he scored the first goal of the Little Giants’ 3-1 win at Hanover. Then Sunday, Hughes had a goal and two assists in Wabash’s 3-2 win over Grinnell. So far this season, he has tallied three goals, four assists and 10 points while starting all eight matches for Wabash (6-2), which visits Mount St. Joseph this afternoon.

