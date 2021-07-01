Austin Hughes (Wabash): The Providence graduate recently completed his sophomore season on the men’s soccer team. The midfielder started two of three matches for the Little Giants. He recorded three shots, including one on goal for Wabash.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Austin Hughes
