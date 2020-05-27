Austin Smith (Earlham): The Charlestown graduate, a senior right-handed pitcher on the baseball team, didn’t see any game action during the abbreviated season.
"My fondest memory with Earlham College baseball was when we got to rush the field freshman year, after winning the conference championship," Smith said. "The moment was so surreal; it was a moment in the making and as we rushed the field, all the work and knowledge we had gained over the year had been worthwhile!"
