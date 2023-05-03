Autumn Oehlstrom (IU Southeast): The Lisbon, Ohio native is a senior on the softball team. On Monday, Oehlstrom was named the River States Conference Softball Player of the Week after posting a .621 batting average and an on-base percentage of .656 last week. Oehlstrom had 18 hits, including six doubles and two home runs, in 29 at-bats. She finished with eight RBIs while scoring eight runs and walking three times. Oehlstrom had seven multi-hit games on the week, including a trio of three-hit games. Oehlstrom also broke the IUS single-season home run record with a grand slam — her 13th long ball of the season — against Brescia (Ky.). The Grenadiers (30-15) are scheduled to begin play in the RSC Tournament at noon Friday in South Charleston, W.V.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Autumn Oehlstrom
