In a recent column, Terry Stawar noted that it’s estimated the average person complains between 15 and 30 times per day. Seem like a lot? A trip to the grocery store could elicit several complaints: food is too costly; shoppers clog the store aisles; drivers take up two parking spaces; motorists drive like turtles, or race car drivers. One trip to the store could prompt a good half-dozen complaints, with 23 hours to go in the day!

