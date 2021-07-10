Bailey Conrad head shot

Bailey Conrad

Bailey Conrad (Western Kentucky): The Christian Academy graduate recently completed his freshman year on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7 forward, a walk-on, appeared in five games and averaged 0.8 minutes per contest for the Hilltoppers this past season. He made his college debut vs. Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 6, grabbing one steal. Conrad was named to the President’s List in the fall of 2020 and was named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll (for those student-athletes with a grade-point average of 3.0 or better) in the spring.

