Bailey Conrad (The Citadel): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7 junior forward, who played his first two years at Western Kentucky University, has seen action in each of the Bulldogs’ first four games. Conrad has averaged 2.8 points and 5.8 minutes in those contests. So far he’s 4-for-6 (67 percent) from the field, 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Conrad had three points and one rebound in The Citadel’s 89-42 loss at Butler this past Saturday. The Bulldogs (2-2) visit New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon in their first game of the New Orleans Big Easy Classic. They’ll face Denver on Thursday afternoon and IUPUI on Friday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Bailey Conrad
