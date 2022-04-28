Bailey Cravens (Lakeland Community College):The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore pitcher/infielder on the softball team. On April 7, Cravens was named the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for March 29-April 4. During that time she went 1-0 while allowing one run on nine hits while walking two and striking out five over 8 1/3 innings. It was the third straight week that Cravens garnered the honor. So far this season, Cravens is 3-1 in four appearances in the circle. In 28 1/3 innings pitched, she’s allowed 17 runs (10 earned) on 27 hits while walking seven and striking out 20. At the plate, she’s hitting .419 with eight doubles, one home run and 18 RBIs while scoring 14 runs for the Lakers (12-5-1).
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Bailey Cravens
